CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#RishiSunak#SushmitaSen#IndvsEng
Home » News » Movies » BTS: Suga Breaks The Internet With First That That Live Performance With PSY, Fans Struggle To Keep Calm
2-MIN READ

BTS: Suga Breaks The Internet With First That That Live Performance With PSY, Fans Struggle To Keep Calm

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2022, 16:41 IST

Seoul

BTS member Suga joins PSY to perform That That for the first time. (Pic: Twitter)

BTS member Suga joins PSY to perform That That for the first time. (Pic: Twitter)

BTS member Suga and PSY brought the house down when they performed their song That That live for the first time together.

We weren’t prepared to see Suga jump on the stage with PSY and treat us with a live performance of That That but here we are! The BTS member left the fandom, ARMY, in absolute shock when he walked up on stage sporting a pair of ripped jeans, a white tee, and a beige shirt to perform to the track with PSY. The performance took place at PSY’s “SUMMER SWAG 2022” concert in Seoul.

In videos that have now taken over our Twitter and Instagram feeds, Min Yoongi left us gasping for air when he danced oh-so-smoothly with PSY by his side. The rapper was visibly in his best spirits as he performed the song. The now-viral videos have got all kinds of reactions from fans.

While most fans went back to begging ‘Yoongi Marry Me’, others confessed they were a tad bit jealous that K-ARMY got to see it live.

If this wasn’t enough, Yoongi also shared pictures of himself from the concert.

That That marked Suga and PSY’s first collaboration. PSY had previously revealed that Suga had reached out to PSY with the hope of creating a song for him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 17, 2022, 16:41 IST
last updated:July 17, 2022, 16:41 IST