BTS: Suga Breaks The Internet With First That That Live Performance With PSY, Fans Struggle To Keep Calm

We weren’t prepared to see Suga jump on the stage with PSY and treat us with a live performance of That That but here we are! The BTS member left the fandom, ARMY, in absolute shock when he walked up on stage sporting a pair of ripped jeans, a white tee, and a beige shirt to perform to the track with PSY. The performance took place at PSY’s “SUMMER SWAG 2022” concert in Seoul.

In videos that have now taken over our Twitter and Instagram feeds, Min Yoongi left us gasping for air when he danced oh-so-smoothly with PSY by his side. The rapper was visibly in his best spirits as he performed the song. The now-viral videos have got all kinds of reactions from fans.

While most fans went back to begging ‘Yoongi Marry Me’, others confessed they were a tad bit jealous that K-ARMY got to see it live.

Illegal live sightings of Min Yoongi. Illegal coz I’m not there pic.twitter.com/kiWfprGamV — ⁷3rdGuyFromTheLeft Moment I SURVIVED NAKED JIN ∞ (@3rdGuyFromLeft) July 16, 2022

OTHER PEOPLE SEEING YOONGI DANCE TO THAT YHAT LIVE BEFORE ME @BTS_twt DYING OF JEALOUSY #SUGA #ThatThat_PSYxSUGA #ThatThat pic.twitter.com/9oh9k92oRw — KIM⁷ | PROD SUGA OF BTS ♡ (@_jungKOOKIE13) July 16, 2022

IM DREAMING!?!?!?!OMG THAT THAT LIVE PERFORMANCE WITH SUGA AND PSY !!!! pic.twitter.com/hJpiRJ0zDR — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSArmy_47) July 16, 2022

I didn't know how much I needed this "that that" performance until now…omg Suga and Psy's energy is unmatched. YOONGI MARRY ME ❤️‍

HE'S SO HOT FOR THIS ❤️‍ Keep streaming jack in the box and yet to come aswell ❤️‍pic.twitter.com/eprvAdznfx — Kim Taehyung's⁷ (@assortedtae) July 16, 2022

OH GOSH IM SO HAPPY SEEING SUGA PERFORM THAT THAT LIVE but I definitely forgot how to breathe what the— — FIFI⁷∞ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ☕️ 아포방포 (@_coffeejuseyo) July 16, 2022

NO BECAUSE PROD SUGA FINALLY SAW AND FELT THE ENERGY AND LOVE FOR THAT THAT FOR HIMSELF YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW HAPPY THIS MAKES ME pic.twitter.com/M5WrNemYmy — ley ⁷ (@kkyulkive) July 16, 2022

If this wasn’t enough, Yoongi also shared pictures of himself from the concert.

That That marked Suga and PSY’s first collaboration. PSY had previously revealed that Suga had reached out to PSY with the hope of creating a song for him.

