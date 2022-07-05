BTS: Suga Consoles Heartbroken Jimin After Background Dancers Didn't Reply To His Greetings At Grammys

A new Bangtan Episode released recently shows The BTS ARMY was finally treated with the making video of BTS’ Grammy performance. This year, BTS performed in-person at the Grammy awards but it wasn’t a piece of cake. The group had their share of hurdles including J-Hope and Jungkook testing and recovering from Covid-19, and Jin’s injured hand. However, the members delivered one of the most memorable Grammy performances of the year.

Now, a new Bangtan Episode has been released on BTS’ YouTube channel Bangtan TV which shows the members have left no stone unturned to ensure that the performance was memorable. The video began with the members practicing in their studio in South Korea. Soon after, five members of the group were seen boarding the flight — with J-Hope behind in South Korea recovering and Jungkook already in the US.

While the members recovered, the remaining members — RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V — made their way to the Grammys’ venue to rehearse in the set up. When they arrived, Namjoon was seen greeting the background dancers and Jimin followed his lead. While Namjoonie greeted them in English, Mochi attempted to exchange pleasantries in Korean. However, the dancers did not respond.

The Filter singer was visibly heartbroken. “I’ve been saying hello to everyone but I don’t think anyone heard me. I said hello in Korean but maybe they don’t understand,” Jimin told Suga and the camera. “They probably didn’t realise it,” Yoongi tried to console him. “I said ‘hello’ but they all just walked by. Still, thank you,” the singer replied. The moment left many fans heartbroken, with many saying that they found the dancers’ attitude ‘rude.’

Besides the moment, the Bangtan Episdoe also featured revealed how Taehyung planned the iconic card throw moment, the members planning their way around the laser light portion of their performance and the Bangtannies missing J-Hope on the sets.

BTS was nominated for the second time this year at the Grammys. They were nominated for their track Butter but did not win.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.