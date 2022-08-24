BTS: Suga Exudes 'Professor' Vibes in Glasses, ARMY Says 'Sluttiest Thing Min Yoongi Can Do'

BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga came live on the web platform Weverse today, August 24 and it has already broken the internet. The rapper who flaunted his long hair during the live session spoke about several things with fans but his looks with spectacles on left ARMYs weak in knees. Fans were also curious to see his ‘7’ tattoo which he got with his fellow BTS members Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Jin, V, and Jungkook. Replying to fans’ queries about the tattoo, Yoongi said, “I got the tattoo. I got it, but where I got it. I won’t say. Try finding it.”

Talking about the tattoo, he further said that he wasn’t planning to get a tattoo but since all the members talked about getting one, he also got it. However, he added that he doesn’t plan on getting any more tattoos.

🐱 honestly I wasn’t planning on getting a tattoo ever but since the members talked about getting a friendship tattoo so I got it

🐱 no I don’t plan to get more tattoos, ah it’s not that I have any negative views on them I’m just not confident that I won’t grow sick of the tattoo — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) August 24, 2022

Fans also went gaga over his long, black hair looks and glasses and claimed that Suga exudes Professor vibes in it. One ARMY even joked that this is the ‘slutiest’ thing Min Yoongi can do. Not just that, fans also begged the rapper to have mercy on them!

Take a look at the Twitter reactions:

the sluttiest thing a man (min yoongi) can do pic.twitter.com/QWTKDxLiiO — risha⁷ (@btssparkless) August 24, 2022

📸 professor min yoongi you’re so hot pic.twitter.com/UMrBZBXci9 — ً (@mygalias) August 24, 2022

your music professor min yoongi pic.twitter.com/vhaSHtNFM7 — softcore bangtan (@sofftcoretan) August 24, 2022

Professor Min Yoongi, lord have mercy on us pic.twitter.com/qADn43Q6lR — SUGA STREAM (@932220SG) August 24, 2022

THE SLUTTIEST THING A MEN CAN DO IS TO WEAR THESE GLASSES AND LOOKS AT YOU LIKE THIS MIN YOONGI WHAT DO YOU WANTTTT pic.twitter.com/rE2WMeYSHD — mapler Jin♡ (@livefortannies) August 24, 2022

He also replied to a fan who asked him why his name is Min Yoongi. He shared that his grandfather gave him that name.

BTS recently announced their hiatus to focus on solo projects. Following that, Jungkook released a solo track with Charlie Puth titled Left and Right. J-Hope released his solo album Jack in the Box and also became the first South Korean artist to headline a major American music festival, Lollapalooza. V, on the other hand, was seen in In the Soop: Friendcation with his Wooga Squad.

Moreover, the group is also back with their variety show Run BTS.

