BTS: Suga Goes Shirtless For Artistic Photoshoot and We Want To Rent a Museum To Display It

Mr. Min Yoongi gave us no heads-up before dropping pictures that are meant to be in a museum! The BTS member, better known by his stage name Suga, took to Instagram and shared a series of artistic pictures from a recent shoot. In the pictures, the rapper was seen posing shirtless but in the themes of red and blue. He shared the pictures with a monkey hiding his face emoji.

It comes as no surprise that the pictures have gone viral. Fans were truly taken by surprise to see Yoongi in this avatar. “Thinking very fondly about the i-will-sue-you-min-yoongi girl in these trying times. god bless her wherever she is i hope she doesn’t check insta today," a fan joked, referring to the fan who once said she would sue Yoongi for stealing her heart.

“Min Yoongi you used to be a proper victorian maiden what happened to you," joked another. “HELLO ?!?! MIN YOONGI WTF ?!?!?is this the first time we are seeing him naked looking this gorgeous IM GOING CRAZY HELP," added another.

the audacity to use the emoji. the coyness. the knowing he just incited unprecedented levels of violence in the first week of a new year. min yoongi. min yoongi why are you using instagram for evil— town person b⁷ || very ia (@anotherunperson) January 5, 2023

HOW THE FUCK AM I SUPPOSE TO STAY CALM??!!! MIN YOONGI GET YOUR ASS BACK HERE AND ANSWER MEE RN pic.twitter.com/91IE0NQCtY— Cath (@90zaftab) January 5, 2023

MIN YOONGI IS A MENACE, HE NEEDS TO BE STOPPED OMGGG??! pic.twitter.com/yuALMnmhwI— moni⁷ (@taeisthv) January 5, 2023

the biggest plot twist in history, whenever MIN YOONGI is quiet for long i think we will be scared for our life from now on #Suga #AgustD @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/tNMTGqjHb8— anju⁷✰| anu day (@jjksceo) January 5, 2023

We wonder what the pictures are for! Until we find out that, we are going to be drooling over these new treats. Thanks, Yoongi!

