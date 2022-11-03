BTS: Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook To Drop Solo Albums in 2023 Before Enlistment? Here's What We Know

BTS members Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are likely to drop solo albums in 2023, much like their fellow BTS members RM, J-Hope, and Jin, if a new report is to be believed. The albums are likely to drop before the members enlist for their compulsory military training.

The news about their likely solo releases was mentioned in a report by the South Korean news agency Hankook Ilbo. The report detailed the revenue impact BTS’ enlistment will have on HYBE. The report quoted HYBE CEO Park Ji-won speaking at a press conference about the 3rd quarter earnings. He noted that while BTS has been a bigger contributor to the sales revenue, their military enlistment is going to lead to a fall in sales. “Next year, the margin pressure will intensify as the proportion of BTS’ sales decreases and other artists’ sales increase,” he was quoted.

The report then mentions, “following J-Hope and Jin, RM plans to release a solo album soon, and Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are also expected to release solo albums during next year.”

The septet took a break from group activities in June this year and has been focusing on their individual work. While Jung Hoseok dropped Jack in the Box and Jin released Astronaut with Coldplay, BigHit Music confirmed that RM will be releasing a solo album soon as well. JTBC News reported that the Moonchild singer is in the final stage of completing his solo album and is likely to release it on November 25.

Meanwhile, BTS recently came together for a concert in Busan. The free-of-charge ‘BTS ‘Yet to Come in Busan’ concert was held in support of the Korean city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and represented an attempt to introduce Korean culture to a global audience. According to Variety, 50,000 fans attended the concert in-person,

10,000 people in Busan watched a live retransmission at the Busan Port, and a further 2,000 gathered in Haeundae, the tourist area that recently played host to the Busan International Film Festival.

Online live streaming through Weverse, the fan platform operated by the band’s management group Hybe Entertainment, claimed approximately 49 million views. Local TV broadcast in Korea on JTBC claimed a high 3.3 per cent rating, suggesting at least another million TV viewers.

