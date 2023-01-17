BTS' Suga Named Brand Ambassador of Valentino, Drops Sizzling Pics From Photoshoot

It comes as no surprise that another Luxury fashion brand has decided to harness the power of the K-pop world. The megapopular K-pop boy band BTS has been known for their ultimate selling power and Valentino is channelling that now. The lead rapper of the group, Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga, has been named the global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino.

The global K-pop icon shared the news on his Instagram handle with BTS fans, ARMY. In the snaps from the behind-the-scenes of his shoot with Valentino, Agust D can be seen dressed in two contrasting fits. While the first photo shares an all-black look, the second has Yoongi dressed in bright pink and white. The rapper also wrote, “Happy to be the new brand ambassador for Valentino. Please look forward to my journey as DiVas!” Check out the announcement right here:

The Italian luxury brand made an announcement of its own, officially introducing Yoongi as its new brand ambassador. In a tweet, Valentino mentioned Suga as “the multi-faceted artist and member of BTS”. They also revealed him to be Valentino DiVas in a new shoot with GQ Magazine. He was seen sporting “the Maison Valentino Essentials and Pierpaolo Piccioli's vision for the brand.”

SUGA— the multi-faceted artist and member of #BTS— is revealed as the latest Brand Ambassador and #ValentinoDiVas​​In a new shoot with @GQMagazine, the rapper, songwriter, producer and performer is seen in #MaisonValentinoEssentials, #PierpaoloPiccioli's vision for the brand. pic.twitter.com/YLMEPOBBCa— Valentino (@MaisonValentino) January 17, 2023

This announcement came less than a day after Dior appointed Suga’s fellow band member Park Jimin as their global ambassador. The French luxury brand made an official announcement on Instagram introducing Jimin as their new global ambassador. The vocalist of the group looked stunning in a blue, brown, and black fit. The snaps were shared with the caption, “The House is thrilled to announce Jimin from BTS as new Dior global ambassador. Pictured here in a colorful look from Dior Summer 2023, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, Mr Kim Jones.”

This has been quite a busy start to the year for Jimin. His recent collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for the release of his new single Vibe, on Thursday, is already climbing the music charts all around the world. It has also been reported that ARMYs can look forward to the vocalist’s solo album debut next month. BigHit Music, under which the members of BTS are signed has briefly confirmed the news. In their statement, the agency mentioned that the schedule will be revealed once it is finalized.

