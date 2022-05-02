BTS: Suga Reveals He Will 'Dance at Concerts Till He's 40' in Psy's That That Making Video

BTS member Min Yoongi was the surprise package in K-pop star Psy’s new song ‘That That’. Yoongi, stage name Suga, was supposed to only work as a producer on the track, but ended up featuring in the music video and learning the intense choreography. The rapper is not the most enthusiastic dancer from BTS, and was in a way tricked into being a part of the music video. But Suga has surprised fans with a statement that he made in a behind-the-scenes video of ‘That That’.

Psy’s YouTube channel shared a video of the making of the song, which features both Psy and Min Yoongi. The video shows the Wild West setup, with the dancers in cowboy outfits and rugged looks. There are some heartwarming exchanges between Suga and his ‘sunbae (senior)’ Psy for fans of both stars to enjoy.

Towards the end of the making video, Psy, who is 44 years old, tell Yoongi, “You’ll most definitely be dancing at the age of 40, and on that day I will tease you." Yoongi, turned 29 in March this year, responds, “As long as my body allows I will be dancing." The video then cuts to Yoongi elaborating, “Even at 40 I will have to go on tour and perform at concerts…"

Now, nobody expected Min Yoongi to make that statement. BTS ARMYs know, when Yoongi was being added to the BTS band, he put one condition to Bang PD - that he could only rap and didn’t have to dance. Which was obviously not followed (look at the intense routines from BTS’ debut days). And then Yoongi was tricked into dancing once again by Psy when the collaborated on ‘That That’.

Psy has also described how Yoongi got more deeply involved with the song and became a part of the video. Psy (real name Park Jae-sang) is known for his energetic dance moves - the hook step of Gangnam Style from 10 years ago is still popular. He brings the same energy to the new song, but what was quite unexpected was Yoongi going head to head with Psy in the music video.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.