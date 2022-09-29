BTS: Suga Sports Cute Smile as Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry Signs His Jersey Ahead of NBA Game in Tokyo

Min Yoongi, professionally known by his stage name Suga, has once again become the cause of ARMYs having a meltdown. He took to his social media pages on Tuesday to post a snap where he can be seen holding a customized Golden State Warriors jersey. With the post, he has made it known once again, what a great basketball fan he is.

And despite the tight schedule during Golden State Warriors’ media day, Stephen Curry retweeted Suga’s snap. “Love the jersey SUGA!! See you soon,” the basketball star wrote. Understandably, BTS fans, ARMYs, could not hold back their excitement.

Take a look at the post:

Love the jersey SUGA!! See you soon ✈️ https://t.co/aZW0NXm2S9 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 27, 2022

ARMYs took over Curry’s tweet to show their excitement. Many shared the story behind the rapper’s stage name. They recalled Suga being an abbreviation of “Shooting Guard”, the position the BTS member held in his Basketball team.

A BTS (SUGA) track that uses the sounds in a basketball court (ball bouncing, shoe squeaks, ring shots). SUGA was an avid basketball player thus he named his stage name as the abbrev for (shooting guard). Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment In Life (2015)pic.twitter.com/eCYE8xYUrD — BeauTAEful⁷ ⁱˢ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ🏁 #FORTOMORROW🌱🍊meowtrievr (@aaRCee19) September 27, 2022

Ahead of the NBA match, a video when viral on social media where Curry can be seen signing Suga’s jersey. Yoongi sports a cute little smile as the basketball player hands him his signed jersey. Watch the video here:

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/tv/CjFV1X7unZd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”14″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”><div style=”padding:16px;”> <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/tv/CjFV1X7unZd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank”> <div style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;”> <div style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”></div> <div style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”></div> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”></div></div></div><div style=”padding: 19% 0;”></div> <div style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”><svg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”><g stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”><g transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″><g><path d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style=”padding-top: 8px;”> <div style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”>View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”></div> <div style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”><div> <div style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”></div> <div style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”></div> <div style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”></div></div><div style=”margin-left: 8px;”> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”></div> <div style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”></div></div><div style=”margin-left: auto;”> <div style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”></div> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”></div> <div style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”></div></div></div> <div style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;”> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;”></div> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;”></div></div></a><p style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”><a href=”https://www.instagram.com/tv/CjFV1X7unZd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;” target=”_blank”>A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Selfie of the year! <a href=”https://twitter.com/BTS_twt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@BTS_twt</a> x <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SUGAatNBAJapan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#SUGAatNBAJapan</a> <a href=”https://t.co/0Flvt60hck”>pic.twitter.com/0Flvt60hck</a></p>— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) <a href=”https://twitter.com/warriors/status/1575396640831131648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

“Hey, @StephenCurry30 here’s a music suggestion. It’s Suga’s song, Daechiwta, from his rap mixtape, D2. He also has a recent collab song with Psy, called That That. A great topic to bring up when you talk to him,” an ARMY suggested.

Hey @StephenCurry30 here's a music suggestion. It's Suga's song, Daechitwa, from his rap mixtape, D2. He also has a recent collab song with Psy, called That That. A great topic to bring up when you talk to him 😊pic.twitter.com/s8EiylFmWy — Vivi⁷ 💜 (@7evenUnited) September 27, 2022

Another one wrote, “Steph also reposted on IG I… I… Can’t wait for their interaction at the preseason game!!”

Steph also reposted on ig I.. I… ashqfeidpzbc😭😭

Can't wait for their interaction at the preseason game!! pic.twitter.com/CkUhtMJUzh — nana⁷ (@jwan_heystobit) September 27, 2022

“Can you two try a 3-point battle… please a video and selca together,” a third ARMY commented.

Can you two try a 3 point battle 🤭.. please a video and selca together 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ugLdO5cmwZ — koli ⁷ 🏀 🐱bubbles owns me 🫶 (@myglilteeth) September 27, 2022

Ever since his pic, fans began speculating if Suga was going to be in attendance for NBA Japan. Especially after Rakuten announced NBA Japan Games Saturday Night 2022 with special celebrity guests on October 1. Later, NBA Japan confirmed in their tweet that Agust D will indeed be attending. Featuring a pic of him and Curry, the tweet read, “Let’s do it! @StephenCurry30 @BTS_twt. The @warriors are playing in Tokyo on September 30 for the NBA Japan Games.”

Following this, Yoongi took over several Twitter hashtags worldwide as he was spotted at Incheon International Airport. ARMYs wished him a safe flight and were losing their minds over his new haircut. Sporting long, jet black hair in the Dispatch video, the BTS rapper made #HisHair trend worldwide.

