BTS: Suga Teases Birthday Plans, Praises Jungkook For Stay Alive

BTS member and music producer Suga surprised the K-pop group’s global family of fans with a VLive on Tuesday. The 28-year-old rapper interacted with his fans and opened up about his birthday plans. Min Yoongi will be celebrating his birthday on March 9. The rapper also spoke about his recent release Stay Alive, which has been sung by Jungkook and has been breaking records. The song dropped on February 11 and is one of the OSTs of 7 Fates: Chakho, a webtoon that stars the seven BTS members as fictional characters.

Suga told his fans, “I wrote the lyrics for Stay Alive with keeping the webtoon in mind. Jungkook recorded the song so well. The chorus was so high but he didn’t even do a re-recording, it was approved at once. He’s a person overflowing with talent.”

During the interactive session, a fan asked if Suga was working on Stay Alive in In The Soop Season 2. Suga confirmed it was indeed the same song. “Yes right. But at the time Jungkook’s melody was not put in the song. It’s the one I was working on, In The Soop,” he said. Suga also revealed that he wrote the lyrics for both Stay Alive and Girl of my Dreams his flight to the US. He said he ended up recording Girl of My Dreams almost as soon as he landed there.

Coming to the end of the VLive session, Suga promised his fans that he will host a live session on his birthday as well and interact with them. “It’s my birthday soon, I’ll see you guys on my birthday.. I’ll come live again on my birthday,” said Suga.

Following Suga’s birthday on March 9, BTS will kick off its concert in Seoul. The Permission to Dance on Stage will be held in Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12, and 13.

