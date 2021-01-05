BTS' Suga Updates on Shoulder Surgery: I'm Trying to Get Better as Fast as Possible

BTS member Suga is back has talked about his shoulder surgery and penning Be album track 'Telepathy' in a new interview. The K-pop star said that his shoulder was feeling "good" post-surgery, after suffering from a torn labrum that left him sidelined from performing with his band mates for the latter part of 2020.

"I think it'll get even better once I take off this brace. Apparently, it takes several months for a full recovery, but I'm trying to get better as fast as possible. The pain is one thing, but when my shoulders got worse, I couldn't even raise my arms," Suga told Weverse Magazine.

The rapper also looked back on missing big moments with the group due to the injury, including promoting their fifth Korean-language studio album Be and several performances.

He said, "I can't say it feels great. I could see the emptiness because we've been together as a group of seven for so long. Not necessarily because I'm not there but because something that should be there is missing?"

He made a surprise appearance via virtual reality for the band's performance of 'Life Goes On' during the recent Mnet Asian Music Awards. "Fake Suga," he called the appearance with a laugh.

Suga also talked about the process behind writing Be highlight 'Telepathy', which he revealed came together in just 30 minutes. BTS members RM and Jungkook are also credited on the track. "I wrote it in just 30 minutes. The song almost wrote itself. The trends of pop and hip-hop these days cross boundaries between vocals and rap. I like this trend," he added.