BTS fans are on a roller coaster ride since they signed up to be an ARMY member. You never know what the megapopular K-pop boy band is going to do next. Today, rapper Min Yoongi, popularly known by his stage name Suga, shocked fans by dropping a new set of sexy photos on his official Instagram handle.

If they had braced themselves for the shirtless artistic photoshoot, Yoongi casually dropped not too long ago, they could have not prepared for what he has done now. Once again, Suga gave no heads-up before he uploaded a set of snaps and left his fans screaming for more. The photos might not have been as high definition as the ones that came before, but fans are still losing their mind over his long locks.

Unsurprisingly, members of the ARMY have not held back their admiration of the pictures. Fans were taken aback to witness yet another addition to the thirst traps. The rapper had also re-ignited the “Marry Me Yoongi” trend among many fans. A fan tweeted, “I’m blasting Outro: Propose in my car now for Min Yoongi.” “Min Yoongi drop the photobook now!” wrote another fan. Another tweet read, “Oh, Suga! It was Paris that made you more imaginative! Because this leaves a lot to the imagination! Beautiful”

Recently, another luxury fashion brand decided to harness the power of the K-pop world. Channeling the ultimate selling power of BTS, the Italian luxury fashion brand Valentino named Yoongi as their global brand ambassador. The lead rapper of the group shared the news on his Instagram handle with BTS fans. In the behind-the-scenes pics of the shoot, Suga left members of the ARMY surprised in two contrasting fits. In the first photo, Suga is in an all-black look, and the second has him dressed in bright pink and white. The rapper also wrote, “Happy to be the new brand ambassador for Valentino. Please look forward to my journey as DiVas!”

Valentino had also announced Min Yoongi to be Valentino DiVas in a new shoot with GQ. He also made heads turn in Paris when he arrived for Valentino’s latest collection fashion show. Suga attended Valentino’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli in Paris.

Read all the Latest Movies News here