BTS Surprises ARMY with Anderson Paak as Special Guest on 9th Anniversary Live Performance of Born Singer, Yet to Come

It has been an emotional day for BTS and their fandom, ARMY, as the two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group completed nine years since their debut. On the occasion of their 9th debut anniversary, BTS organised a special video titled Proof Live in which they were joined by special guest Anderson Paak.

The pre-recorded event featured the members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — performing songs from their newly released album Proof. They were seated in a deserted amusement park with a live band surrounding them. They began the Proof Live session with a performance of Born Singer and followed it with their first-ever performance of Yet To Come. The Silk Sonic member was on the drums while the Bangtan Boys performed their tracks.

After their first set of performances, they greeted Anderson, thanking him for joining them for the special. They then reminisce about their journey so far, their songs, getting through the lockdown, and their new album. They shared their individual best/most memorable moment so far in their musical careers.

“We prepared this performance not simply because we wanted you to listen to our songs but also because we wanted to have a chance to have a heart-to-heart with ARMY,” Kim Taehyung said, speaking about the special live. “After our ON promotions, the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. Over the last two years, a lot of things have changed for us as well as ARMY, right?” Jungkook said. “We’ve done many unthinkable projects. I guess a lot of things have happened,” he added.

Namjoon continued, “We can say this now but most of the things we’ve done since 2020 were not planned in advance.”

The BTS leader added, “We’ve done most things spontaneously based on the best decision we could make each time. Everything was flexible. As we went on, we were sometimes a little afraid and unsure if we were on the right path. We’ve also had growing reservations about what was the right answer that came to mind. We really hung in there.”

They then cheered each other on. Suga confessed they did not imagine how difficult their situation would have become when they were promoting ON. Jimin added that the tours getting canceled left BTS devastated. “We thought the pandemic would be over soon and that we would be able to go on tours in no time but none of us thought it would take more than two years,” Jimin said.

They opened up about the making of Dynamite, BE, and the many achievements that followed. They also spoke about their new album Proof, with the members saying that the album is dedicated to the fans. Following their heart-to-heart conversation, the members brought the live to an end with the performances of For Youth.

Watch the video below:

While millions of fans tuned in to watch, BTS member V also joined them to watch the performance via a VLive session. The moment will be long cherished by fans!

News18.com wishes a happy 9th birthday to BTS!

