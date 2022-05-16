BTS Sweeps 3 Wins at Billboard Music Awards 2022, Taapsee Pannu to Co-Produce Dhak Dhak

BTS once again won big at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The K-Pop band whose members include Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga won 3 Awards out of the 6 nominations that they had. The boys won the awards in the categories- Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their superhit song Butter. This is for the second year in a row that BTS won these three awards.

Taapsee Pannu’s production house Outsiders Films is joing hands with Viacom 18 to produce a film titled ‘Dhak Dhak’. The film features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi as protagonists. Dhak Dhak is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja & directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are repotedly legally married now, ahead of their big Italian wedding. People magazine quoted a source who informed that Kourtney said “I do” to her beau in a Santa Barbara courthouse in the presence of a small group of close friends and family.

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to do well at the box office in its first weekend. The YRF film collected just Rs. 12 crores in 3 days. It had opened on a slow note, earning a mere Rs. 3.25 crores on Friday. It jumped to Rs. 4 crores on Saturday and finally on Sunday, the film earned a bit more- Rs. 4.75 crores.

Shehnaaz Gill’s look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been leaked. In a video which seems to be from the sets of the Salman Khan starrer, Shehnaaz can be seen getting down from her vanity van. She is dressed in a saree, and seems to be ready to go for the shoot. The actress has also been spotted wearing ‘gajra’ on her hair.

