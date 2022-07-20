BTS: Taehyung Is Confused Soul At World EXPO Busan Ambassador Appointment Ceremony; Fans In Splits

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jugnkook were officially appointed as the ambassadors of the World EXPO 2030. On Tuesday, the septet was officially announced as the ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea, by the Bid Committee during a ceremony at entertainment company HYBE’s headquarters in Seoul. While fans cheered them on, Kim Taehyung left the fandom in splits with his confused reactions.

One of the most viral moments from the ceremony was Taehyung’s reaction after an official at the event greeted him and suddenly raised his hand. In a video now gone viral, Taehyung was seen wearing a mask and greeting the man by holding his hand and bowing in front of him. The man, seemingly excited to see the BTS member, suddenly raised Taehyung’s hand leaving him hilariously confused.

A fan claimed that the man in the video is Jang Seong-min, Director of Policy Coordination and Planning at the President’s Office. The sight had fans in splits. Many took to Twitter and shared their reactions. “I just know Taetae is doing his tata mic face behind the mask when the man suddenly raise his hand and baby is confused Kim Taehyung is so cute keke,” a fan joked. “Kim Taehyung getting confused after the man came back to him and raised his hand! please taetae is so cute,” another fan added.

Taehyung getting confused for a second pic.twitter.com/ZYmT3P44yj — R๓ (@ForeverwithRM) July 19, 2022

But this wasn’t the only time confused Taehyung made an appearance. During the ceremony, Kim Namjoon addressed the audience while his members joined him on stage. The BTS leader began by counting down to the introduction like BTS always does. However, instead of Namjoonie going ‘3, 2, 1, We are BTS,’ he went with ‘3, 2, Busan’. This change in introduction left poor Taehyung so confused and he couldn’t hide his state of mind, even behind the mask.

Taehyung looking so confused after namjoon 2! 3! BUSAN BTS HONORARY AMBASSADOR

WE ARE PROUD OF YOU BTS#EXPO2030BUSANpic.twitter.com/u0vkeVZDX0 — t⁷♡ #JackInTheBox (@bts_we_are_7) July 19, 2022

In a statement, RM said, “We are honoured to be appointed ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan.” The 27-year-old added that the band will be carrying out various ambassador duties, and said that they will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea globally.

