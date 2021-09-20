BTS Take Over UN General Assembly with Permission to Dance Performance, Addresses World Leaders

World famous K-pop band BTS took over the UN General Assembly hall and grounds outside with a performance of their song Permission to Dance on Monday. Three years after last attending a United Nations General Assembly, the group returned to New York to attend this year’s session as the special presidential envoy for future generations and culture. The seven members of the South Korean musical act accompanied their President Moon Jae-in, who introduced them as the “artist most loved by the world’, at the end of his speech.

He then handed over the dias to the seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - who each took turns to deliver their messages. Group leader RM (Kim Namjoon) taking centrestage, began in Korean, “It is an honor to be here today, where BTS has been appointed as Special Presidential Envoy for The Republic of Korea. We’re here today to share the stories of a future generation. Before we came here, we asked the young people in their teens and 20s around the world about their past two years and about the world they find themselves in today."

Their messages touched upon various topics - from climate change to vaccination against Covid-19. “Some of you heard the news that we’re coming to the UN and a lot of you were wondering whether we have been vaccinated. And I’ll take this opportunity to say yes, all seven of us, of course, we received vaccinations. The vaccination was just a sort of ticket to meeting our fans are waiting for us and to being able to stand here before you today," said J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok.

Their speech was followed by a pre-recorded performance of their latest song, Permission to Dance, which in itself is a message of positivity and hoping for an end to the pandemic. “Permission to Dance is our message of welcome that we want to share with everyone today," RM concluded, as the performance began. Starting with the UNGA hall and moving to the grounds outside, the seven members performed their third English single.

The UNICEF tweeted, “Today, BTS returned to #UNGA to share a powerful message on climate action, COVID-19 vaccines & the importance of taking care of ourselves and our communities. Thank you, @BTS_twt for inspiring a generation of young people. Together, we can create a better world. #BTSLoveMyself."

BTS started their Love Myself campaign with the UNICEF in 2017, and that was the topic of their first speech at the UN, which RM had delivered in English. This time the band members each took turns to speak in Korean, which was translated real-time for the benefit of everyone.

