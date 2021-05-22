BTS Teases 'Friends: The Reunion' Appearance, RM and Suga Reveal Their Favourite Characters

The official trailer for the upcoming Friends: The Reunion special recently dropped, showing Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reminiscing about their time together on the original show. ‘Friends’ was one of the most-watched shows on television, and it’s remained hugely popular in the years since its end. In addition to the series main cast members, Friends: The Reunion will feature a guest appearance by K-pop sensation BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V. The boys have now shared their excitement about the “dream" collaboration.

“That’s so true, Ross, Chandler, Monica they were my English teachers actually from the States,” RM tells Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima while promoting their new single “Butter,” ahead of their 2021 Billboard Music Awards performance. “I’m so excited about this, and for me, it almost feels like a dream to be part of such a, it’s a legend, right? So now I feel like I actually became friends with the Friends.”

As for his favorite character, he notes, “Mine was Chandler,” before adding, “Actually, it’s really hard to pick one.” Suga quickly adds, “For me, Monica.”

Friends: The Reunion is set to release on May 27 on HBO Max in the US. However, there is no word yet on when it will release in India.

