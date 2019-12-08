BTS Teases New Music
"The great news is that we are currently working on our new music and new album and can't wait to share them with you guys in the near future," said RM, a band member on December 7.
Image: BTS/Instagram
South Korean pop group BTS has announced that a new music is on the way and an album will be out soon.
The seven-member boy band, which stands for 'Bangtan Sonyeondan' or 'Beyond the Scene', is one of a number of K-pop groups with massive fanbases.
BTS, consisting of singers RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, was named Variety's group of the year at the Soho House in West Hollywood on December 7.
In the acceptance speech, RM thanked their fans and revealed that a new project was in the works.
"We have to say thank you and that we love you to all the Armies all over the world who always sends us the greatest love and support.
"The great news is that we are currently working on our new music and new album and can't wait to share them with you guys in the near future. I hope you guys are so excited to discover what BTS has in store in 2020," RM said.
The group was among several others honourees at the Hitmaker awards, including Billie Eilish for hitmaker of the year and Megan Thee Stallion for breakthrough artist of the year.
