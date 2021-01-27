BTS Teases Winter Package 2021, Fans Gush Over Jungkook's Long Hair

K-pop superstars BTS has teased their upcoming Winter Package and fans are losing their calm. With interactions, activities and concerts minimised over the past year due to the pandemic, AMRYs are glad to get just about any update from the boyband, and this news has surely generated a lot of excitement.

BTS is beginning the new year with a cozy promo video for their 2021 Winter Package, which they unwrapped on January 26. Band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook send their seasons greetings from the snow-capped mountains of Gangwon-do, which is located in northeast South Korea.

Each member offers a sign of brighter days ahead by lighting their own matches and shots of their cozy hike up the slopes and spending a night in a cabin. Playing in the background is the hit single Life Goes On, from their new album BE, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November. It became the first Hot 100 No. 1 song in the chart's 62-year history sung predominantly in Korean, reported BillBoard.

Big Hit Entertainment also relased a bunch of new photos of the OT7 from the mountains of Gangwon-do.

Fans went crazy over two of Jungkook's hairstyles, One featuring a comeback of the golden maknae's beloved long hair, this time in mullet form. The other is a resurrection of his famous waves, this time upgraded with electric blue highlights.

BTS will also unwrap BE (Essential Edition) on February 19, which "encapsulates BTS' deepest appreciation towards their fans who have stood by every milestone," according to the press release. The global superstars also announced they'll be unveiling "surprise gifts" for the ARMY in the days leading up to the Essential Edition album's release.