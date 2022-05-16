BTS Thanks ARMYs For Their Support After 6 Consecutive Wins at BBMA: The Best is Yet to Come

After creating history at the Billboard Music Awards 2022, Bangtan Boys aka BTS took to their official Twitter handle to thank their fanbase, ARMYs around the world for listening to their music and for their support. The septet, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook won three out of six awards for which they were nominated this year. BTS has won a trophy at every single Billboard Music Award since the year 2017.

Their tweet, which is originally in Korean, read, “BBMA Award for 6 consecutive years! Thank you to all the ARMYs around the world who loved our music 💜 Won #BBMAs for 6 consecutive years! Thank you for listening to our music and your support 💜 The Best is #YetToCome."

6년 연속 BBMA 수상! 저희 음악을 사랑해주신 전세계 모든 아미 여러분 감사합니다 💜Won #BBMAs for 6 consecutive years! Thank you for listening to our music and your support 💜The Best is #YetToCome — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 16, 2022

The septet won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their superhit song Butter. This is for the second year in a row that BTS won these three awards.

The K-pop septet has now overtaken Destiny’s Child to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards in history. As reported by Soompi, the South Korean boy band currently hold 12 Billboard Music Award wins against Destiny’s Child’s 11 awards.

However, the group could not be a part of the show this year reportedly for their upcoming anthology album Proof. The septet was in Las Vegas last month, April and could not return to the city for their busy schedule.

Meanwhile, the album, an anthology, features some of the two-time Grammy-nominated group’s biggest hits as a group, solos and subunits. The three-part tracklist announcement also revealed that BTS will be dropping demo versions of their songs along with three new tracks — Yet to Come, Run BTS and For Youth.

