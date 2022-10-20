BTS: Tipsy Jin Says Most People 'Don't Want to Be Friends' with Bangtan Boys Because of 'Pressure'

Kim Seokjin, better known as BTS member Jin opened up about not having friends ever since he debuted as a trainee of the K-pop group. The singer made the heartbreaking confession during Lee Young Ji’s YouTube show. As part of the show, the host and the guests talk over a few drinks. After a couple of drinks, the Astronaut singer was evidently tipsy. In his tipsy state, the singer opened up about being socially deprived.

Jin confessed that he has been socially deprived for he has not had many friends since he began to train to become a K-pop idol at the age of 19. “I am socially deprived because I’ve been a trainee since 19 years old and since then, I don’t have friends. If you look at the contacts on my phone, I have less than 10 celebrity friends. Most people don’t want to be friends with us because they feel pressured,” he confessed.

Lee Young Ji assured him that she wasn’t feeling ‘pressured’ around him, adding that he feels like a friend next door. “I don’t know if it’s because of the alcohol but I don’t really feel pressured. You are like my neighbourhood friend,” she said. She has our heart!

This isn’t the first time that the BTS member has spoken about not having friends. Back in 2020, in an episode of Break The Silence, Jin opened up about having only a handful of friends. Speaking about how his life changed after he debuted as a K-pop singer, Jin admitted, “As Kim Seokjin, not much has changed for me, and I’m living a really happy life. But as Jin of BTS, life may be a bit difficult on the other side. If you gain some, you lose some. There’s a lot of pressure to meet up with people. I haven’t changed, but my friends find it difficult to be around me.”

While he lost friends, Jin and the fandom know that they have each other to fall back on. Jin shares a close bond with the fandom and they also never shy away from letting Jin know how much he’s loved!

