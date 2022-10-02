BTS To Collaborate With Lady Gaga While RM and Jungkook To Drop Collab With Pharrell Williams?

A couple of rumours from the West have caught BTS fans’ attention globally. It is no secret that BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are teasing or collaborating more frequently with Western artists than before. Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth recently while BTS as a group has worked with Coldplay, Sia and Steve Aoki in the past. Now, a new rumour claims that Lady Gaga could collaborate with BTS. If that wasn’t enough, it is claimed that Namjoon and Jungkook could be collaborating with Pharrell Williams as well.

We’d suggest you take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. An anonymous tipster informed a popular gossip handle named Deux Moi (@deuxmoiworld on Twitter) about the alleged upcoming collaborations. For the unversed, Deux Moi, who call themselves ‘curators of pop culture’, is a popular international celebrity gossip social media page. People send anonymous tips to the handle and they share them for public reading but with a disclaimer that they don’t verify these tips.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

One of the tips read, “Next BTS-related release is collab btw RM, Jungkook and Pharrell. Sound like Timberlake at his best.” Another tip read, “Just overheard some people in Soho House talking about a Gaga x BTS collab and filming a video if that isn’t something already confirmed, etc. Absolutely no idea who they are or if they’re legit.”

Both the claims have BTS fans, aka ARMY, excited. A few fans pointed out that the rumour of a Namkook collab with Pharrell is likely for the singer had given a hint a few months ago on TikTok. The singer, when asked by a fan if he and BTS would collaborate, dropped a pair of eyes emoji, ticking off speculations of a collab.

Ohhhhh namkook and pharrell??? We are here to support — Sabrina⁷rush hour (@jhsk1verse) October 1, 2022

Okay I hope namkook one is true Idk if they are trustworthy and I also want one collab by taejin — thv love bot⁷ (@taetebearrrr) October 1, 2022

namkook x pharrell collab would slap so hard pls i hope this is true — ⁷ (@otiseben) October 1, 2022

As for a collab with Lady Gaga, fans would remember that J-Hope and V met with the singer on separate occasions this year. While Kim Taehyung fanboyed over her at the Grammys, Hoseok attended one of her concerts in the US and even met with her backstage.

It is to see if the rumours do come true!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here