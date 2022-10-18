Run BTS to Bon Voyage, 7 Things To Watch When Bangtan Boys Enlist For Military Service

Our hearts sank after BigHit Music announced that BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will enlist for South Korea’s mandatory military service. The decision came months after fans aka the BTS ARMY were hoping that the group would be exempted from military training owing to their massive contribution towards putting South Korea on the world map.

After all, BTS is the only Korean pop group to have performed at the Grammys solo twice and been nominated at the prestigious music awards show two times. They’ve spoken and performed at the UN, as well as met with the US President at the White House. If that wasn’t enough, they have been an important factor in the growth of South Korea’s economy. Their decision to enlist was in the pipeline for a long time, with fans hoping that the government would make an exception. However, it seems like the members decided to not wait anymore and move ahead with enlisting.

Their company has said in a statement that it would begin with eldest member Jin enlisting in the end of October 2022, and other members following suit depending on their individual schedules. The group is expected to be back together as a whole by 2025.

Fans will have to wait at least three years before they can see the whole group come together in one frame for a concert or any project. Despite the turn of events, fans have been showing their support towards BTS, assuring the members that they will be waiting for their safe return, whenever it happens.

Although there wouldn’t be much group content that will be released during their time in training (we know HYBE has something up their sleeve for fans when the members are busy with military training), their enlistment period offers an opportunity to fans, especially the baby ARMYs, to revisit and catch up on a lot of non-music related BTS content. Here’s our pick:

Run BTS

Having aired over 150 episodes so far, Run BTS is the perfect mood lifter on a bad day. It also shows the BTS members in their truest, goofiest, and sometimes competitive form. If you want to watch the Run BTS episodes, they are available on VLive.

Bon Voyage

When they were not performing, the BTS members took four international trips and documented it as their variety show Bon Voyage. Through the variety show, the members travelled to the picturesque locations of North Europe,

the tropical islands of Hawaii, the gorgeous island country Malta and the snowcapped New Zealand. Throughout the trip, they performed tasks and cooked meals together but the biggest highlight of the variety show was it put the members’ bonds and fears in the spotlight. The episodes are available on VLive and BTS Weverse.

Bangtan Bombs

If long episodes are not your thing, you can always tune into short format videos released as Bangtan Bombs. These are either snippets from their behind-the-scene moments from their music videos, their visits to different events like Grammys and American Music Awards, and more. These videos are available on their Bangtan TV channel on YouTube.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Their docu-series

Nothing shows how much effort BTS has been putting into every concert they’ve held much like their docu-series. Having released three so far — BTS: Burn the Stage which encapsulates their 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III (Final Chapter): The Wings Tour, Bring the Soul: Docu-series in which the members are seen preparing and performing during their Love Yourself tour, and Break the Silence: Docu-Series which is a seven-episode documentary of their Love Yourself tour and Speak Yourself tour. These docu-series are available on YouTube Premium and Weverse.

American Hustle Life

Long before they were ruling the stages in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, BTS had travelled to the US to learn more about hip-hop while also exploring different missions to understand the culture. The show gives a glimpse at how far BTS has come since its debut days. The episodes are available on YouTube.

In The Soop:

Owing to the pandemic, BTS couldn’t travel to any of the international destinations to perform as part of their world tour nor could they shoot another possible season of Bon Voyage. Instead, the members treated fans to a trip to the forest and rolled out their new variety show called In The Soop. As part of the show, the members spent a few days away from the noise of the city and indulged in activities in a house situated in the forest. The members shot for two seasons and it was nothing less than a treat to watch them! The episodes are available on Weverse.

Revisiting their VLives:

If you don’t want to watch their variety of shows or documentaries, just a few snippets of their VLives are a great dose of BTS that one would need in a day. Be it watching J-Hope’s dance party or Jungkook’s mini-concerts, these VLives are a treasure! If solo VLives aren’t enough, they also have a number of entertaining subunit VLives.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here