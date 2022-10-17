BTS To Enlist For Military Starting With Jin; Anushka Sharma Praises Virat Kohli After India Beats Aus

BTS will be enlisting for military training, BigHit Music has confirmed. In a statement issued via Weverse, the agency confirmed, “Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Kantara is the latest cinematic phenomenon to have come out from the realms of Kannada cinema. The film has won over several stars, including Shilpa Shetty. The actress took to Instagram and shared her review. “OMG! What a narrative, emotion, vibe and world… Had goose bumps during the climax… The POWER OF CINEMA, transports the watcher into this world… A world I belong to, really took me back to my roots. Without any bias, this one’s a must watch just for the sheer brilliance of storytelling, performances, heart, faith and direction. Whoa!!” she wrote.

The trailer of Drishyam 2 was released on Monday and it looks darker than the original, with bigger troubles mounting on Vijay’s family. The trailer revealed that Meera (Tabu) is still looking for Sam seven years on and this time around, she’s got another police officer by her side, played by Akshaye Khanna. The official description of the film reads: “7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time?”

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet with their pictures together. Justin Bieber’s famous ex-girlfriend and the singer’s wife got together at the second annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend where they posed for pictures together. While the pictures hopefully will shut down haters online, a source claimed that Justin is ‘happy’ with the events that transpired between Hailey and Selena. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Justin hopes that this meeting would finally lead to everyone moving on.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was impressed by her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli’s one-handed catch that helped India beat Australia during the T20 World Cup warm-up match. Anushka shared a video of the cricketer catching the ball along with her praise for him. “Beauty!” she wrote, along with clapping and heart emojis. She also added, “One-handed screamer!”

