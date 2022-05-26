BTS To Meet Joe Biden At White House Next Week To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes With US President

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are set to meet the US President Joe Biden next week at The White House. The two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group will be discussing anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month.

According to Deadline, The White House confirmed the development on Thursday. “President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities,” the White House said.

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world,” The White House added.

NEW: White House says “global K-pop phenomenon and Grammy-nominated musical group” BTS will join Pres. Biden at the White House next week to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month. https://t.co/w1vFuVWZLO pic.twitter.com/6VUMoKz2fr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 26, 2022

Last year, BTS came forward to voice against Asian American hate crimes after the tragic Atlanta spa shootings in which several Asians died. In March 2021, the members issued a joint statement on Twitter and expressed their ‘grief and anger’ against the crimes against Asians.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason,” BTS said. “Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem,” the group added.

“What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians. It required considerable time for us to discuss this carefully and we contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message. But what our voice must convey is clear,” BTS said. “You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” they had said.

