BTS to Speak at UN General Assembly's SDG Moment Today, Here's How You Can Watch

It is no secret that Korean boy band BTS is South Korea’s national treasure and cherished by fans, known as the ARMY, all over the world. The septet consisting of Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V has certainly taken K-pop to a global stage by becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated for a Grammy Award and ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest singles. Utilising their global influence, BTS will soon be joining the South Korean president Moon Jae-in at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Last week, the band members met with Moon for an official ceremony where they were appointed special presidential envoys for future generations and culture. Accepting the diplomatic passport offered by the South Korean government, BTS landed in New York on September 18 and will be performing at the 76th UNGA event on Monday.

The band will be speaking and performing online at Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment 2021, an annual meeting of leaders from 193 member and observer nations dedicated to the UN’s sustainable development goals.

When and where to watch:

The septet is scheduled to accompany South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the SDG Moment 2021 event at the General Assembly Hall, beginning 5.30pm IST on September 20, Monday. The official Twitter handle of the United Nations will be running a Livestream of BTS’s address and performance on Monday.

Don’t miss musical performance by special guests @BTS_twt at UNHQ! They join @antonioguterres & world leaders at our SDG Moment event to inspire action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone. Tune in here Monday, 20 September at 8am EST! pic.twitter.com/brMxwb0xZ2 — United Nations (@UN) September 19, 2021

The K-pop group’s recent tweet from Saturday gives a glimpse of what the band will be talking about. “If we believe there's hope, we will find the way. We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech,” read the tweet.

If we believe there's hope, we will find the way.We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech.Go to https://t.co/OVuXbcNdZF to join us. Choose your promise to help achieve the #GlobalGoals. Let’s do this together💪#CallOutRacismHateSpeech #BTS pic.twitter.com/uSxuicLyXR — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 18, 2021

The SDG Moment event reinforces and highlights urgent goals related to poverty, education, environmental protection, gender equality, and hunger around the world. This year’s event will address the coronavirus pandemic recovery efforts and help build momentum for the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of upcoming global conferences.

