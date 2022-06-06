BTS To Perform Proof Live On 9th Debut Anniversary With 'Special Guest'; Steal Hearts With New Poster

In a surprise announcement, BTS revealed that they will be performing Proof Live on their 9th debut anniversary. BTS completes nine years in the music industry on June 13, 2022. On this special occasion, the K-pop group is treating their fandom — ARMY — with a live version of Proof. BigHit Music announced on Twitter and Instagram and shared a new poster that teased the performance.

In the picture, members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — were seen seated in an abandoned space, dressed in shades of blue. The members were out to steal hearts with their killer looks on the poster. While fans were thrilled about the performance, BTS also generated curiosity by announcing that they will be joined by a ‘special guest.’

ARMY detectives jumped to business, speculating who the special guest could be. While many speculated that it could be Bang Si-hyuk aka Bang PD, Snoop Dogg and Charlie Puth’s names also sprung up, considering both accidentally revealed that they are collaborating with BTS on new songs.

Special guest better be “Hitman” Bang.!! This is a VERY VERY SPECIAL ERA album it only makes sense for Bang PD to be on the first live — R M (@MwambaRis) June 6, 2022

H.e.r and Coldplay 👀 — proof (@fedansva) June 6, 2022

my PROOF LIVE special guest guesses – HER

– snoop dogg

– #that man

– chris martin

– pink sweat$

– doja cat (let me dream pls)

– beyoncé (HEAR ME OUT) — minimini subunit (REAL) (@miniminicult) June 6, 2022

BTS will be dropping their new album titled Proof on June 10. The album, an anthology, features three new tracks — “Yet to Come,” “Run BTS,” and “For Youth” — and a number of unheard demo versions of their biggest songs. It was also revealed that record producer Benny Blanco has been roped in to remix three tracks. The songs are Life Goes On, Fake Love, and Blood Sweat And Tears, and they were picked by the ARMYs via a poll.

