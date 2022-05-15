BTS to Skip Billboard Music Awards; Kangana Ranaut Compares Bollywood Star Kids to 'Boiled Eggs'

Famous K-pop sensation BTS will not be performing at Billboard Music Awards this year. BTS members - RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook, who were in Las Vegas in April 2022 for their four-day Permission to Dance on Stage concert, will not return to the city for the BBMA. For the unversed, Billboard Music Awards are all set to take place on May 16 at 5:30 AM IST.

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut talked about what makes South Indian cinema more successful than Bollywood. The Dhaakad actress explained that it is because the audience finds it difficult to connect with Bollywood star kids, who are often seen in movies as the leading actor or actresses. Kangana went on to say that the star kids look weird and called them boiled eggs.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 also known as IIFA, have been postponed. The awards which were scheduled to be held from May 19 to May 21 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will now take place from July 14 to July 16. The decision comes after the demise of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the 40 days of mourning period that has been announced thereafter.

Sidharth Shukla’s fans took to Twitter on Sunday to remember the late actor as his character Shivraj Shekhar from the famous television show Balika Vadhu marked 10 years. Emotional fans shared throwback pictures of Sidharth as Shiv and talked about how he will live in their hearts forever. For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2 last year following a cardiac arrest.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra commented on the Instagram live video of his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. This comes at a time when the break-up rumours of the two have been making headlines. On Saturday, Kiara held a live session to launch a new song from her and Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Attending the session was also her rumoured beau Sidharth, who also left a comment to hype her up.

