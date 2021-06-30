BTS Tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th Consecutive Week with Butter, Breaks Aerosmith's Record

Butter, the latest summer hit from the South Korean boy band BTS, remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week. Out of the 54 songs to launch on No.1, it is the 11th song to remain at the summit in the first five weeks. Butter is also the second longest reigning song from its debut by a group in the chart’s history.

For almost 23 years, Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing held the record after the hit debuted at No. 1 and held the top spot for four weeks in a row. Band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook went live to connect with fans and thank them for the milestone after Billboard announced the chart for the week.

[기사] #BTS' 'Butter' Leads Hot 100 for Fifth Weekhttps://t.co/h6tLu71Y95— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) June 29, 2021

Butter racked up 12.4 million U.S. streams, 27.6 million radio airplay impressions and 128,400 downloads over the past week, according to Billboard—which are the stats used to determine the Hot 100, reported Billboard.

The Grammy nominated band is set to release their single CD Butter on July 9, which will include Butter and a new single. They recently wrapped up their live-streamed fanmeet ‘BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO’ successfully where 1.33 million viewers tuned in from 195 countries/regions across two days.

Butter is their second English smash hit after last year’s Dynamite that went on to win a Grammy nomination.

