BTS Track Butter the Longest Running Top 10 Song on Billboard Hot 100 Charts

The South Korean boy-band BTS is taking the world by storm will their new tracks and music videos. The band has rose to fame on an international level over the past couple of years. BTS has managed to create and break many musical records with their sky-high numbers. The band has debuted on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 every time after a song released since last August, starting with their hit track Dynamite. Dynamite got them their first Grammy nomination as well. Their succeeding songs including Savage Love Remix, Life Goes On, Butter and Permission to Dance have also debuted on at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Now, their track Butter has achieved another incredible feat. The track became the longest running Top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The track is currently on its fourteenth week on the charts. It now holds the 7th position. The other tracks include Stay by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber at number one, followed by Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran, good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo, Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and SZA, Levitating by Dua Lipa, deja vu by Olivia Rodrigo, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X and Save Your Tears by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

Recently, in an interview with Billboard magazine, BTS was asked about allegations that their fans had manipulated the numbers by overbuying and over-streaming their songs. BTS leader RM said, “It’s a fair question. But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being No. 1 should represent, then it’s up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right. It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty.”

BTS consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin.

