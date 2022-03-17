BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung Shares Heartbreaking KTH1 Mixtape Update But Gives ARMYs Silver Lining

BTS singer V returned to Weverse in the wee hours of Thursday and opened up about his long-awaited mixtape, dubbed as KTH1. Responding to numerous fans on the social media platform, Kim Taehyung give a bittersweet update for the ARMYs. The Christmas Tree singer revealed that fans can expect the mixtape to drop sometime this year but added that the songs that he has been teasing via social media platforms, including the already popular Travel With Me, will not feature in the mixtape.

It all began when a BTS fan asked TaeTae, “Taehyung when does your mixtape come out?" As translated by BTS member V’s fan account, @thetaeprint, on Twitter, the Winter Bear singer said, “(planning) To release it this year." Another fan posted, “Taehyung, it would be a lie if I said that I am not looking forward to it, Don’t feel pressured and put a lot of your heart into it!!" To which TaeTae replied, “It’s good to look forward to it."

It was after this that Taehyung shared the heartbreaking news that not only will he not feature previously teased songs but he has also deleted those songs as well. “Taehyung please include Travel with me in the mixtape," a fan requested. “I apologize in advance as I don’t even remember (it). All the songs I have uploaded cant be added I have deleted everything I have uploaded," he replied.

[WEVERSE] Op: Taehyung please include Travel with me in the mixtape 🐯: I apologize in advance as I don’t even remember (it) 🐯: All the songs I have uploaded cant be added I have deleted everything i have uploaded pic.twitter.com/OHqRYJBlbI — TTP *KTH1 IS COMING* (@thetaeprint) March 16, 2022

A fan shared a snippet of a recent song he teased on Instagram and asked if he has deleted that song as well. Taehyung adorably replied, “Since this is recent.. should I look for it in the trash? I wish I hadn’t emptied it Just hate my thumb."

Amid these interactions, Taehyung sparked speculations of collaborating with Jon Batiste. The musician, who has been a part of Disney Pixar’s hit movie Soul, revealed he is in touch with the BTS member. Speaking with #GRAMMYsAsk with Jon Batiste on Twitter Spaces, Jon said, “There is a lot of love I have for BTS and am excited about the BTS performance. I have been talking to V of BTS, he’s an incredible musician and has a lot of cool stuff they’ve been working on and it’s cool to have that kind of constant exchange happen."

