BTS: V Aka Kim Taehyung Sings Knockin' On Heaven's Door, RM Indecisive About Glasses in New Bangtan Bomb Video

In a recent YouTube video, viewers got to see how members of BTS prepared to appear on a national news channel. The video shared on Sunday featured the South Korean band at the SBS News channel’s building, where they were to appear and talk about their scheduled performance at the United Nations.

The throwback video featured the septet: Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, and RM. As the boys got their hair and make-up done, they shared their thoughts on how they were feeling appearing on a national news channel. Suga said, “To be able to appear on the news because we have good news, it makes me happy and I want to do well.”

BTS leader and rapper RM was seen contemplating if he should wear eyeglasses for his television appearance or not. The 27-year-old artist was seen practising his lines once with the glasses and once without the glasses to check which one suited him better. On the other hand, V, also known as Kim Taehyung, was caught singing Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. RM was also seen jamming to the song.

The eldest member of BTS, Jin, who was getting his hair done said, “We topped the charts with Butter for seven weeks and Permission To Dance rose to No.1 right after it. We hope to share this good news with lots of people and that’s why we are here at SBS News.” At this point, one of the band members was heard teasing Jin for having a low voice. Following this comment Jin deepened his voice and said, “And when we looked there were many questions but we don’t know which ones we’ll be asked. I’m sure our leader Namjoon will do well!”

The video also showed the seven members appearing on the sets of the SBS News and understanding how the show will work.

