BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Tells ARMY He's 'Fully Recovered' From Covid-19: 'You're Sweet To Worry'

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung had tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The South Korean K-pop group’s agency BIG HIT Music had issued a statement to share the news of his diagnosis. Almost a week later, Taehyung took to his Instagram Stories and shared a couple of videos to reveal that he has ‘fully recovered’ from the virus. In the video, seemingly taken from his room, the singer was seen seated on the floor and enjoying a song.

The Winter Bear singer shared two videos on his Instagram Stories with a message written in Korean and English. As translated by BTS fan account @doyou__bangtan on Twitter, the singer told fans, “Thank you for worrying about me, I’ve fully recovered thanks to you." His message in English read, “You’re sweet to worry have a good day."

On Tuesday, BIG HIT revealed that Taehyung underwent a Covid-19 test after he experienced a mild sore throat. “V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight. V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities," the statement said.

Advertisement

Following his diagnosis, TaeTae had taken a break from social media and focused on his recovery. However, he returned to the platform over the weekend and interacted with fans. During his chat with fans, Taehyung revealed that he “watched movies, listened to music, enjoyed time thinking (about life), slept, played games, napped" during his quarantine and time flew. He added that he is feeling fine now. Jimin, during his VLive with Suga and RM, also said that he spent a few hours with V over a video call over the weekend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.