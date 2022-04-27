BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung's 'Seven Trees' Poem for Bangtan Boys Makes Members, ARMYs Proud; Watch

The charm of BTS lies in their talent and unique personalities that continue to enchant fans across the globe. After concluding their concert shows in the US, the members are back in Seoul where they are working on several upcoming projects. One of them happens to be a game developing project on which the seven members have been working for quite some time.

A video shared on YouTube on Tuesday shows how the septet have utilised their talents. However, it was V aka Kim Taehyung’s acrostic poem that caught BTS ARMY’s attention.

The 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and dancer recited a poem dedicated to his fellow members of BTS in the latest video shared on YouTube titled “BTS Become Game Developers: EP01.”

The translated version of the poem reads: “Seven unique trees with different shapes and looks gathered and became a huge forest. One’s bright like a ginkgo tree. One’s sensitive like a maple tree. And one’s warm and beautiful like a cherry blossom. The forest might not consist of the same trees, but with these trees, I will be happy also. Let’s make our forest warm and happy so we can have a warm and happy time of relaxation. Seven trees.”

BTS ARMY has been sharing their reaction to V’s impressive poem dedicated to his fellow members. One of the fans tweeted, “BTS were asked to come up with an acrostic poem. Taehyung titled his poem as : Seven Trees. He wrote a beautiful poem in 10 mins. He is a genius with his words. He really took us back in time with that background music.”

Another fan commented, “This guy never ceases to amaze me. I love him so much.”

Expressing their admiration for the K-pop idol, one fan commented, “Kim Taehyung, he is a true poet, a true genius, whose beautiful heart and mind get expressed so beautifully in words. Taehyung is so genuinely lovely.”

What are your thoughts on V'.;s latest poem?

