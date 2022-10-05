BTS: V and Jungkook Turn The White House Their Stage; Taekook Perform Skit and Win Over ARMYs

A new Bangtan Bomb dropped on Wednesday showing the behind-the-scene moments from BTS’ recent visit to The White House. Fans would remember that BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook travelled to the US to deliver a speech and meet US President Joe Biden to discuss the hate crimes against Asian Americans. While the members were nervous, V and Jungkook found ways to keep the mood light.

One of the many adorable and funniest moments was Kim Taehyung performing an impromptu skit with the help of Jeon Jungkook. As they waited to be called in deliver their speech, TaeTae decided to go under the character of a rich man with a lavish house. He also picked out a book and mouthed the dialogues from Kingsman, asking Jungkookie to guess the movie it was from.

After their skit, Taehyung and Jungkook posed for a few pictures together. Besides this, V was also seen playing with the camera’s zoom feature during their bus ride, Jungkook informed his fellow BTS members about a scene that was shot for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Washington DC.

While they tried to lighten the mood, the BTS members couldn’t stop sharing how grateful they are to have received the honour of speaking to the US President about the rise in crime against Asian Americans.

“The Blue House, The White House, I don’t know if we should even be here. It’s a good opportunity nevertheless,” Jungkook said. “We’re here at the White House, we were lucky enough to get to visit the White House. I’m proud and honoured to be here right now. We’re here for a good cause. I think the tour was meaningful in itself. We only have big things coming up so we’ll be sure to wrap those up smoothly,” J-Hope said.

“Due to Covid-19, hate crime against Asians and others has increased. We thought there could be something we can do to help so we’re back in the States again all of a sudden. I’m very nervous but we’ll do our due diligence,” RM added.

