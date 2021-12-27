BTS' V and Lee Jung Jae's Selfie Leaves Fans Wondering if the Christmas Tree Singer is a Part of Squid Game 2

There is no doubt that K-drama and K-pop’s popularity is taking over the world. And when the two meet- they only create more intrigue and interest for the fans. 2021’s popular K-drama Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae posed for a selfie with one a member of one of the most famous k-pop groups BTS, and it is sending the internet into a meltdown. Lee, who played Seong Gi-hun or player 456 in the series shared a selfie with V aka Kim Taehyung on his official Instagram handle on Monday. Ever since Squid Game and BTS fans are wondering whether the Christmas Tree singer will be a part of Squid Game 2.

Take a look at the Instagram post:

V has already made his acting debut with the historical South Korean drama Hwarang.

The dystopian series Squid Game is somewhat a commentary on the economic condition and struggles of the people of South Korea. 456 people from different walks of life, who are crushed with crippling debt and have no way to get back on their feet are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won. For his role in the show, Jung Jae got nominated at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, The Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, making him the first Korean actor to bag these nominations.

Meanwhile, three members of BTS- RM, Jin and Suga are down with Covid-19. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

