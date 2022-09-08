BTS V-BLACKPINK Jennie Dating Rumours: HYBE, YG Ent Finally Break Silence; Say 'Difficult To Confirm'

It has been long rumoured that BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie are dating. The K-pop idols have been subjected to alleged leaked photos and hacks. While HYBE and YG Entertainment are yet to issue a public statement regarding the recent developments, a report has claimed that the agencies said that it is ‘difficult’ to confirm the rumours.

The statement was featured in a report by South Korean news portal Newsen. The publication published a report about Kim Taehyung and Jennie’s latest Instagram posts. Both the stars, who were in New York for their respective plans, shared pictures from the places they visited during their stay. Fans believed to have found similarities between the pictures V and Jennie shared, alleging that they might have gone to the venues together.

While Taehyung and Jennie are yet to address the speculations, their agencies — HYBE and YG Entertainment — issued a vague statement. As quoted by the South Korean publication in their report, the agencies said they are maintaining their stand that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

This isn’t the first time that a vague statement about the dating rumours surfaced. Last month, when the rumours of V and Jennie dating were just brewing, a source of YG Entertainment chose to issue a statement focusing on BLACKPINK’s schedule.

Via Soompi, a source from the agency commented about the reports, “BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States including the MTV Video Music Awards performance as well as promotional activities for their second full-length album.”

Rumours of Taehyung and Jennie dating began after pictures of individuals looking like them at a hair salon went viral online, claiming that it was the two stars. For days, alleged pictures of the duo leaked online, fuelling the rumours. Last week, BLACKPINK fans claimed that Jennie’s iCloud account was hacked, leaking pictures of not only her with her fellow members but also alleged pictures with Taehyung.

Fans have been hoping that YG Entertainment and HYBE takes action against the hacker.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here