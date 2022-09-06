BTS' V and BLACKPINK Member Jennie New Pics Fuel Dating Rumours, Fans Say 'They Aren’t Trying to Hide It'

BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been rumoured to be dating for a few weeks now. Alleged leaked pictures have claimed that they are together while HYBE and YG Entertainment are staying tight-lipped on their dating rumours. As fans hope that the agencies soon address the claims, a section of the internet is now convinced that the K-pop idols are dating courtesy of a few pictures of the individuals.

On Monday, Kim Taehyung was spotted visiting the KIAF Seoul Art Exhibition with his friend, actor Park Bo-gum. Several fans spotted the two stars at the venue and pictures of the duo unsurprisingly went viral. In the pictures shared by fans on Twitter, Taehyung was seen wearing a formal shirt with a pair of beige pants. He completed his look with a simple cap. While his look oozed casual styling goals, it was his hat that caught everyone’s attention.

Fans noticed that he was wearing a Liberty National Golf Club cap. A few fans soon compared the pictures from the exhibition with Jennie’s recently leaked pictures. One of the leaked pictures featured a person resembling Jennie sporting an oversized cap, allegedly posing against the Statue of Liberty with someone who looked like Lisa.

Though YG Entertainment is yet to confirm that the leaked picture, a section of fans jumped to the conclusion that it is Jennie in the frame and she is wearing the same cap as Taehyung. This also led to a section of fans to speculate that TaeTae and Jennie might have visited the golf club together.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, BLACKPINK fans noticed that Jennie’s iCloud has allegedly been hacked and a few alleged pictures of a person looking like BTS singer V and Jennie have landed online. Fans of the all-female K-pop group took to Twitter and shared screenshots of what is claimed to be Jennie’s private cloud storage account. A screenshot of the alleged account has gone viral and a few pictures claiming to be Jennie and TaeTae in the frame also did the rounds of the internet.

While fans are already upset that HYBE and YG Entertainment are remaining tight-lipped about the alleged dating rumours, fans are also worried for Jennie and Taehyung’s safety.

