BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Park Bo-gum Cause a Social Media Meltdown With Their Celine Runway Appearance

K-pop fans were in for a stellar crossover on Sunday as BTS’ Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum attended the Celine summer runway show in Paris. The three stars were spotted posing together for pictures at Men’s Paris Fashion Week, leaving fans in a tizzy.

The three stars of the Korean entertainment industry arrived at the Palais de Tokyo showcasing Hedi Slimane’s collection titled “DYSFUNCTIONAL BAUHAUS.” Lisa was spotted at the venue in a black backless sequin top paired with black shorts that went well with her blonde hair.

Meanwhile, Taehyung showed up in a red leather jacket over a black turtleneck and a pair of faux leather pants. The 26-year-old artist accessorised his look with a statement diamond necklace. Bo-gum, on the other hand, was spotted in an all-black suit. The Record of Youth actor, Bo-gum was discharged from his mandatory military service earlier this year.

bogum, taehyung, and lisa actually do exist and they look immaculately beautiful the way they are #TAEHYUNGxCeline#LISAXCELINE #BogumxCelinepic.twitter.com/JCI6cdfczI — riah⁷ (@swtmilktae) June 26, 2022

The trio posed for pictures together showcasing their fashion sense. Fans have been reacting to the pictures and videos. One of the comments on Twitter read, “This looks like a Vampire Diaries poster. Starring Lisa, Taehyung and Park Bogum.” Another user tweeted, “Name the most powerful trio in this universe.”

This looks like a vampire diaries poster

Starring Lisa, Taehyung and Park bogum #TAEHYUNGxCeline #LISAXCELINE pic.twitter.com/RXkiYT5qRd — Kook tea (@Kooktea07) June 27, 2022

Another video from Sunday’s runway event showed Taehyung having a chat with British actor Eddie Redmayne. In the video, the two artists can be seen talking and hugging each other. Reacting to the video, one of the fans tweeted, “This feels so unreal. I love them so much.” Another fan commented, “I literally loved these two people at separate points in my life. Absolutely meta if you think of it.”

Taehyung’s latest public appearance comes after BTS members revealed that they will be focusing on their solo careers. Meanwhile, Lisa and fellow members of Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to grace the cover of Rolling Stone US.

