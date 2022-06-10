BTS: V Braves the Storm, Jin and Jungkook Pose in the Desert in Yet To Come Behind the Scene Moments

As BTS’ latest music video Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) leaves the fans emotional, band member Kim Taehyung is busy sharing some behind the scene moments. The 26-year-old K-pop star’s latest Instagram post shares a glimpse of what actually went behind the making of the music video and the shot that was almost ruined because of the sand storm.

The South Korean artist shared how he shot some parts of the music video. Dressed in a navy blue suit and white shirt, Taehyungwas is seen holding a red rose as he stood next to a small table. The crew is seen holding light reflectors as he shot for the video. In the following clip shared by him, V is seen adjusting his suit as the strong winds blew. With a significant sand storm behind him, V looked like an abandoned man in a desert.

Reacting to V’s latest Instagram post, one fan commented, “My men worked so hard.

“I'm so proud of you Taehyung.” Another fan commented, “Must protect at all costs actually.”

My men worked so hard

Another behind the scene moment was shared on Instagram featuring Jin and Jungkook. The 29-year-old was spotted posing with the youngest member of the band. The duo posed amidst the scorching sun wearing white attires. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Jin added to the caption in Korean, “See you soon Army.”

Meanwhile, Suga aka Min Yoongi blessed our feeds with his adorable photos sitting on the starcase.

Fans are touched by the music video featuring the seven members: Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V, RM, and J-Hope. The music video is part of BTS’ latest anthology album Proof. Released on Friday, the Yet To Come music video pays homage to BTS’ journey so far with motifs and symbols from their previous works. Fans have spotted similarities in shots and props used in the music video that were present in some of the earlier works produced by the Grammy-nominated band.

BTS' Proof album comes ahead of BTS’ ninth anniversary since their debut in 2013. The boys will be performing the album at the upcoming BTS Festa event where they will interact with fans and look back on their journey.

