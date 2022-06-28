BTS V Dating Oracle Sisters' Julia Johansen? Latter Clarifies

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most loved singers and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The K-pop sensation recently attended Celine fashion week along with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bogum. While V and Park Bogum graced the Spring/Summer 2023 collection fashion show, Lisa was the brand ambassador for the fashion week. V is now back to his home turf. However, a picture of the singer recently left ARMYs wondering if he has been dating Oracle Sisters’ Julia Johansen.

Recently, Julia Johansen met BTS member V and dropped a picture with him on his Instagram account. While V looked cutest in his pink coat, Julia sported a black and white top and paired it with black denim. In the click, Julia can be seen putting her arm around V’s neck. “First date – Julia & V” the caption read along with a yellow heart emoji.

This left netizens wondering if something was cooking up between the two stars. Later, Julia Johansen also issued a clarification and shared that the mention of ‘date’ was merely a joke. “Guys, the ‘date’ was a joke by my bandmate… We went for drinks with @utzpeter @lalalalisa_m @thv @mileskane before a fashion show… Peace and love,” she wrote.

Recently, pictures of V and Lisa from inside the private jet in which they travelled to Paris also went viral on social media. The fact that the two travelled together in the same private jet had left netizens super excited.

Meanwhile, BTS boys recently announced that the group is going on a hiatus as a band, leaving ARMYs across the world upset. However, group leader RM later mentioned that the announcement to focus on solo projects alongside group ones has been ‘misrepresented’. “It is not like we were hoping they (media persons) would watch our show… till the end to write their opinions… Only the screenshots of me crying became viral… I wonder if I shouldn’t have been brave enough to share…” he wrote in a post on Weverse.

