BTS: V Exudes 'Young Art Student' Vibes in Latest Post From Paris, Shares Romantic Pics From the City of Love

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is in Paris currently for Celine’s 2023 men’s fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week. As usual, the Christmas Tree singer has shared glimpses from his stay in the city. Saying Bonjour to the romantic city, V shared a couple of hazy photos from the terrace which exuded dreamy vibes, matching the vibe of Paris. He shared some selcas from the terrace with the night sky as the backdrop. V also shared a video where he can be seen picking a small Eiffel Tower figure in his mouth.

And much to ARMYs’ amusement, the social butterfly also dropped a video of two pigeons fighting. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Bonjour🙋🏻‍♂️ Paris Ça fait un bail🔥”

He also shared his airport looks on his Instagram Story and a couple of photos from his flight. As soon as he landed in Paris, he also visited a club where he can be seen vibing really well.

Taehyung’s dreamy photos from Paris have ARMYs gushing over him and they claim the singer is looking like a young art student. One fan wrote, “my taste in men is taehyung looking like a young art student who just moved to Paris” while another wrote, “Kim taehyung with rooftop photoshoot is everything ”

my taste in men is taehyung looking like a young art student who just moved to paris pic.twitter.com/BvCDJH2fz9 — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) June 25, 2022

Kim taehyung with rooftop photoshoot is everything pic.twitter.com/tRW8pkfweK — THV (@Taehyungimpact) June 25, 2022

It is being said that BLACKPINK’s Lisa and V jetted off together to Paris. Actor Park Bogum is also in Paris along with them. While V and Park Bogum will grace the Spring/Summer 2023 collection fashion show, Lisa is the brand ambassador for the fashion week. Several pictures of V, Lisa and Park Bogum from inside the private jet in which they travelled to Paris are going viral on social media and have left fans excited.

Meanwhile, V and his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook recently announced that they will be taking a break as a group and will be focusing on their solo projects and songs. However, they have not separated and are very much together as a band.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.