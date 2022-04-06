BTS: V Finally Reveals What He Whispered to Olivia Rodrigo During His Flirtatious Act at the Grammys

BTS’ social butterfly Kim Taehyung aka V set the stage on fire along with the rest of the embers with their performance at the Grammys 2022. However, his opening act with Olivia Rodrigo became one of the major highlights of the night and ARMYs couldn’t get over his flirtatious looks. Not the one to flirt with fans on Weverse, unlike Jungkook, Tae flaunted all the right skills when it came to whispering in Olivia’s ears during the act.

ARMYs were curious to know what he had whispered that made the Grammy Award winner singer blush and gasp, and how the singer himself, replied to the several questions coming from ARMYs about the interaction. On Weverse, Tae was asked by a fan, “Taehyung-ah…. what did you whisper to Rodrigo-ssi? Such a cool scene..pretty..cool but..sad…no..it’s just because I’m curious^^…(disappearing)"

As translated by ARMYs, V’s reply was, “Just that it’s important business. Us masters/aces know it well, right. It wasn’t even English."

Advertisement

“Taehyung-ah…. what did you whisper to Rodrigo-ssi? Such a cool scene..pretty..cool but..sad…no..it’s just because I’m curious^^…(disappearing)” “Just that it’s important business. Us masters/aces know it well, right” “It wasn’t even English” pic.twitter.com/5R61N0YphE — 인절미⁷ (@sebyul) April 6, 2022

Another fan later added that Olivia acted so surprised after hearing Korean and Tae revealed that he did not speak Korean as well. So what exactly did he say? Tae did not answer that clearly but called Olivia a hero when an ARMY praised her acting skills.

“It’s so funny that it wasn’t English ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ Olivia-nim’s acting skills are amazing ㅋㅋㅋ” “Olivia’s a hero” pic.twitter.com/qNleof59rz — 인절미⁷ (@sebyul) April 6, 2022

“Ahㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ then Olivia, who acted surprised after hearing Korean…you’re also a true professional…” “But I didn’t use Korean, either?..” pic.twitter.com/JzhyJuIjAV — 인절미⁷ (@sebyul) April 6, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo walked home with the Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album Awards at the Grammys. Meanwhile, BTS’ Butter lost to Doja Cat in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Answering a question about the Grammys, Tae said that he cried afterwards. A fan asked, “Oppa, were you not sad that you weren’t able to get an award at the Grammys? Let’s definitely get one next time sobsob"

V answered, “Doja’s song was really good so this is right it was clean." “But I cried."

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of V, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook, will be continuing their live concert in the US this April. The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert will be held on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There is going to be a ‘Live Play’ area outside the stadium and this is the same venue where the Grammys took place.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.