BTS' V First Korean Idol to Have B'Day Advertisement in Forbes Mag; VicKat's Sangeet Begins with Punjabi Feels

Vocalist V aka Kim Taehyung will be celebrating his 26th birthday (27 in Korean age) on December 30. To mark this occasion, a group of fans have managed to advertise the event on the US Forbes magazine issue. According to Koreaboo, this is the first time that a South Korean idol’s birthday has been advertised on Forbes magazine. However, it should not come as a surprise, given how ARMYs tend to express their love for the artists in opulent ways.

The big fat Bollywood wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is currently underway in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding festivities are being held over three days (Dec 7-9) at the luxurious property of Six Senses Fort Barwara, guarded by private security personnel and bouncers.

Jennifer Lawrence is making headlines for all the right reasons. The actress recently made a jaw-dropping appearance flaunting her baby bump at the premiere event of her upcoming film Don’t Look Up. And, now we have a video of the actress from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Jennifer, who took a break from acting following her marriage with Cooke Maroney in 2019, also revealed some details of her personal life on the show.

KL Rahul last month confirmed speculations of him dating actress Athiya Shetty with an Instagram post on her birthday. The cricketer had posted a couple of pictures with Athiya on her birthday and called her his ‘love’ with a heart emoji. On Tuesday, Rahul was spotted exiting a restaurant after having dinner with Athiya’s mother Mana Shetty. Earlier in the day, he was clicked with Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty at the launch of a cafe in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are about to tie the knot in a big, fat Indian wedding at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky will now join the list of power couples of Bollywood. Both the actors have showcased impeccable talent on screen and have made a name for themselves. Apart from the film projects, the actors also endorse leading brands.

