BTS' V Goes on a Dinner Date With Jon Batiste, Shares Photo With Lady Gaga Post Grammys 2022

BTS band member Kim Taehyung aka V seems to be enjoying his time in Las Vegas. In his latest Instagram post, the 26-year-old shared a glimpse of some shenanigans with Grammy-award-winning singer Jon Batiste. The video showed V leading the way dressed in a blue floral shirt while Jon, dressed in black, followed him. V stopped to thank the receptionist for the service in Korean. Jon followed suit and repeated what V said in Korean. The BTS singer enjoyed listening to Jon speak in his amateur attempt at speaking Korean.

The receptionist also smiled at the two artists who seemed to have bonded over food and good conversations. Sharing the video on Instagram, V added in the caption in Korean, “Ate well, it was delicious.”

Jon also shared a glimpse of the afternoon lunch he had with V on Instagram. Jon’s latest Instagram Reel features him and the Korean pop star. V seems to be teaching Jon some Korean as the Grammy-award winner repeated what the BTS member said.

In an Instagram Reel, V could be heard saying, “Meeting you, was so much fun.” Jon repeated the same lines and V added, “It was a great meal”. And the two had a good laugh about it.

V and Jon were also spotted sharing a warm embrace during Sunday’s Grammy awards ceremony. The two artists were pictured together at the venue as they hugged each other.

Besides sharing his love for Jon, V also expressed his adoration for Lady Gaga. V shared a picture with Lady Gaga on Instagram Story on Monday. Lady Gaga was dressed in a stunning blue gown while V dressed in a black suit stood next to her.

Fans of the BTS singer are now reacting to his Grammys outing. One of the fans commented on Twitter, “Grammy nominated Kim Taehyung with Grammy winner Jon Batiste, two legends in one frame!”

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys will be continuing their live concert in the US this April. The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert will be held on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There is going to be a ‘Live Play’ area outside the stadium and this is the same venue where the Grammys took place.

