BTS: 'V is Coming' Trends as Vogue Korea’s Editor Confirms Collaboration With Kim Taehyung

There is a piece of good news for BTS fans as a solo photoshoot of member Kim Taehyung aka V with Vogue magazine is around the corner. Recently, Vogue Korea’s editor-in-chief Kwangho Shin took to Instagram to confirm the collaboration with the Christmas Tree singer. Shin shared a glimpse of the upcoming photo shoot and wrote ‘V is Coming!’ The photo is a hazy, close-up shot of Taehyung’s face where he strikes a dreamy pose.

Fashion director and editor Bebe Kim also shared the same photo on Instagram and revealed that he will be featuring in their October edition. Take a look at the posts:

For the uninitiated, last month, Vogue Korea’s fashion director Eunyoung Sohn reportedly posted an Instagram story hinting at this collaboration. However, the post was deleted soon after. But that did not prevent ARMYs from taking a screenshot of the same and posting it on Twitter.

Now that the photo shoot has been confirmed, fans trended ‘V is Coming’ on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier, V along with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook had graced the cover of the acclaimed fashion magazine.

V is also making the headlines for his rumoured relationship with BLACKPINK member Jennie after some of their photos were leaked online. BLACKPINK fans also claimed that Jennie’s iCloud has allegedly been hacked and a few alleged pictures of a person looking like BTS singer V and Jennie have landed online.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for their free concert in support of the nation’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030 in Busan Metropolitan City. The venue and the date for the concert were announced- which was supposed to take place at Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, Busan on October 15. However, the agency has now changed the venue amid safety concerns.

The concert now will now be held at Asiad Main Stadium on the same date, as per the official statement released by HYBE.

