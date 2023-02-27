BTS’ V Returns On Instagram With Another Photo Dump; Hints Of A Solo Comeback?

After over 70 days of a dry spell on Instagram, member of the popular K-Pop boyband Kim Taehyung is back with another photo dump for the fans. While he occasionally drops in to check up on members of the ARMY, unlike some of his fellow band members, Taehyung’s posts on Instagram are far and few. Better known by his stage name V, the BTS star has made his return and shared another set of candid moments from his life. Prepare yourself from the behind-the-scenes of Kim Taehyung in Paris and maybe even hints of his solo. The set of nine snaps includes everything from a close-up look of his stunning visuals to an adorable clip of a young girl singing along with his father, showing that he definitely holds a soft spot for children.

In one snap from the gallery dump, Taehyung showed off why he is known as one of the most handsome members of the group, In the simple black and white shot, V is seen sporting a monochrome outfit, standing out against the people in the background. Seated on a couch at what looks like a high-end event, the vocalist is the one to capture all the attention in the snap.

Other snaps include the BTS member staring out of a huge huge window, staring at the beautiful green landscape stretched out in front of him. From what looks like another angle of the same picture, V is shot from outside the window. All these snaps already looked like something is cooking behind the scenes.

Yet what caught the attention of some members of the ARMY is a snap that looks like Taehyung is on the set of a music video shoot. With a number of people gathered in a sandy location, the smoke along with the night sky certainly looks like it can belong in a music video. Many fans of Twitter wondered if this was the vocalist dropping hints of his first solo album, what they have dubbed KTH1.

Whether the BTS vocalist will indeed drop his solo album or not is yet to be seen. If he does, it will mark his debut as a solo artist. He will follow in the footsteps of fellow members Jung Hoseok (A.K.A. J-Hope), who released Jack in the box in 2022, followed by the leader of the group Kim Namjoon’s (A.K.A. RM) Indigo, also released in the same year. Meanwhile, Min Yoongi (better known as Suga) is set to embark on his first solo tour, and Park Jimin is going to make his solo debut on March 24 with FACE.

Members of the ARMY were also surprised as BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement and shared details of J-Hope all set for his mandatory military service. The K-pop singer has already started the process of the termination of his military enlistment postponement. This will make him the second member to enlist, after Kim Seokjin.

Read all the Latest Movies News here