BTS' V Says He Wants to Be ARMY's Closest Friend; Fans Trend 'We Purple You Taehyung'

BTS member V has a classic voice and he is known to enjoy vintage music rounds off the picture. His baritone voice has been lauded because he can use it to its full potential, as heard in "Singularity," while also going outrageously high, as heard in "Stigma." V has mastered the art of stage presence as an artist. With his many expressions, he lives each performance thoroughly.

V is a well-rounded person who has provided the ARMY with something that will last for centuries. V's love and commitment to the fans, whom he treasures in his magnificent heart, has ensured that "Borahae" and "I Purple You" will stay legendary and everlasting.This week, the Weverse magazine has been releasing interviews with BTS members. They published an interview with BTS' V, alias Kim Taheyung, today. And fans are ecstatic about it.

So, the interview wouldn't be complete without them being questioned about the ARMY, right? And that's exactly what happened. When queried about an unplanned gathering he hosted for the ARMY, the Sweet Night singer just continued chatting. V adores the BTS ARMY. In the interview, he also stated that he wishes to be ARMY's best friend, with whom he can express his true sentiments and vice versa.

The next bit that he said, won the hearts of ARMY. He said, "They’re just, well, friends I would hate to lose.” And ARMY has answered by trending "WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG" on Twitter.

ARMY members replied to his statements on Twitter. Fans began tweeting, 'We purple you Taehyung.' “Taehyung is the sweetest person, he always makes sure that all of us have to feel loved, thank you Taehyung!” said one admirer. Taehyung, we purple you.”

Another fan wrote on Twitter,” How are we lucky to meet Kim Taehyung in this lifetime. Having a chance to know him & hear his songs is a blessing that I'm always so thankful for. I can't imagine my life without him, he came in just at the right moment to make me feel loved & comforted WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG.”

The South Korean septet boy band Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS consists of memebers Kim Nam-joon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V.

