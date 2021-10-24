BTS' V to Remain Seated During Permission to Dance Concert Due to Pain in Calf Muscles

The sensational South Korean boy band BTS is all set to perform at their first live concert since the pandemic. Titled Permission to Dance On Stage, the concerts will take place from October 24 to November 2. However, right before their first show, the band has hit a small speedbump after member V suffered from pain in his calf muscles. On Sunday, their agency Big Hit released a statement saying that V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung will remain seated during the concert as he has has advised rest by doctors.

The statement read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide the following information regarding the performance of BTS member V as part of today’s ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE.’ V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23, and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being.”

Read: BTS Members Jimin, V and Jungkook Top Male K-pop Idol Rankings For October

The statement further read, “While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize V’s movements during today’s BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE. As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding.”

“We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health. Thank you,” they concluded the statement.

Read: BTS Members Relive Their Trainee Days, Jam on ‘Save Me’ in New BangtanTV Episode

Meanwhile, BTS will be performing in four concerts held at the at the SoFi stadium at LA. BTS is a seven-member boy-band formed in 2013. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.