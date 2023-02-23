BTS V Wonders Why He Is Featured In A Cooking Show Despite His Lack Of Cooking Skills, Says 'It's Tough...'

Kim Taehyung, A.K.A. V from the massively popular K-Pop band BTS, is a lot of things. He has exceptional vocals, a unique fashion sense, a charming personality, and even unreal visuals. But he is not a great cook. In fact, the vocalist had no shame admitting during the press conference for the upcoming Cooking Show Seo Jin’s (also known as Jinny’s Kitchen) that he is the “worst cook” in the band. And since he knew that he did not have the best culinary skills out there, it left him wondering, why he was getting featured on a cooking show of all things. He shared his thoughts during the press conference when the anchor asked, “What are you going to show us in Jinny’s kitchen?”

Since the cooking show will have each cast member assigned some role, it seemed Taehyung was not too worried at first. “I was expecting to be a server, but I was surprised to cook. In BTS, I’m the worst cook. I couldn’t stop thinking ‘why me?’. After some cooking, I realized cooking can’t be fun. ” he said. The anchor remarked that V had reached a shocking conclusion, to which the vocalist replied, “It was really hard. You realize it’s not easy to change. Cooking isn’t easy at all. It was really hard. ”

Thankfully, he has his Wooga squad to rely on during the entire process. The cast members alongside the BTS member are some of his oldest friends, including actors Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik.

Kim Taehyung was also pretty tight-lipped about what members of the ARMY can expect from him. V simply remarked, “It’s too early to talk about it.” Choi Woo Shik quickly rushed in to say, “I’m sorry but we will stop here. We’ll tell you later.” Since they are only “interns” on the show, turns out fans will actually have to wait for the first episode to air to find out what they can expect from the BTS member’s journey on the reality show Seojin’s.

Beginning on February 23, the show includes the star-studded cast of Kim Taehyung, a member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS; Choi Woo Shik, the actor who starred in Parasite (the winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes and the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019); as well as actor Park Seo Joon who is set to make his MCU debut with the movie The Marvel. Fans will also be able to witness Jung Yu Mi in the kitchen, who starred in the widely loved zombie flick Train to Busan.

