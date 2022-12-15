BTS Video of Jin Joining Military Released, RM Says 'Doesn't Feel Good to Let Hyung Go'

On December 13, BTS ARMYs got emotional as they watched press videos of 6 members arriving at the military boot camp to bid farewell to their eldest hyung. Jin aka Kim Seokjin joined South Korea’s mandatory military service on that day and had the rest of the BTS members come to see him off. Although fans got some glimpses of their cars arriving at the boot camp and some visuals of Jin’s recruitment ceremony, it wasn’t a full fledged view of the events.

Now, their music label has released a short video on their YouTube channel Bangtan TV, of the members’ last interactions with Jin as they went to see him off. The video shows the members playfully touching Jin’s buzz cut hair. The 30-year-old singer also invites his Bangtan brothers to get a feel of his shortened hair, as each of them will be leaving for the military too.

J-Hope, Jungkook and V are seen vigorously rubbing their hands on Jin’s head. The members kept the whole atmosphere playful and did not make it evident that they were sad to see their hyung leave for the military for 18 months.

But RM later expressed his feelings in front of the camera, saying that it was sad to see Jin go, especially in winter. He said, “I’m worried about Jin hyung who doesn’t like the cold but his younger brothers will follow him soon. it doesn’t feel great to send hyung off, but hyung does well wherever he goes, I believe he’ll do well! It doesn’t feel good but its something everyone has to do, so fighting hyung. Don’t get hurt, be healthy, and ill prepare well too. Fighting! (tr: btsinthemoment)."

Jin also had a short message before heading off, “I’ll go and come back safely. And since being healthy is first priority I won’t be sick, and our ARMYs, fighting and don’t be sick either. Fighting!"

Take a look at the video:

The video has made BTS ARMYs emotional as this was the last time they got to see Jin till he returns from his military service. Jin is set to spend 18 months in uniform at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province. He will return on June 12, 2024. That is just a day before BTS’ 11th anniversary. According to Naver, Bighit Music also released a statement that mentioned that Jin will enlist as an active-duty soldier.

